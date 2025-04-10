U-Store Celebrates 50 Years Of Serving Communities With Quality Self-Storage Solutions

WASHINGTON, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Store, a family-owned self-storage company with a legacy spanning five decades, proudly celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. Founded in 1975 by partners Harry S. Sellers, a U.S. Navy officer and Bernard Fensterwald Jr., DC Attorney, U-Store has grown from a single location in Daytona, Florida, to a trusted brand with nine locations across Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Florida. Both Harry Sellers and his son Richard Sellers were involved early on in the Self Service Storage Association (SSSA) in the Southeast Region. The entities include U-Store Management Corporation as well as its various U-Store limited partnerships.

The first location was selected on a family vacation, and from there the company evolved into a multi-generational company with properties located in three states and the District of Columbia. The growth of the company has been a journey that has included an acquisition of a storage business in the basement of a building in San Francisco (later sold), a property acquired during the Savings & Loan Crisis in the early 1980's from the Resolution Trust Corporation (RTC), and several others in suburban Maryland and Baltimore in the 1990's. Throughout its history, three generations of the Sellers and Fensterwald families have grown and managed the U-Store brand, maintaining a steadfast commitment to customer service and convenient storage solutions. In addition to developing the family business, Richard Sellers, Co-Owner and President of U-Store was instrumental in creating and developing both the Virginia Self Storage Association (VASSA) and Maryland Self Storage Association (MDSSA).

"Reaching 50 years in business is a milestone that speaks to the family's dedication and the loyalty of our customers," said Richard Sellers. "Partnering with Self Storage Plus has allowed us to enhance our operations while staying true to the values that have defined U-Store for half a century."

With nearly 500,000 square feet of storage totaling 6,450 units, U-Store locations feature a wide variety of unit sizes, drive-up access, climate-controlled options, and video security monitoring. Customers continue to benefit from Self Storage Plus's industry- leading management, seamless online rental system, and customer-first approach.

Since 2022, U-Store has been managed by Self Storage Plus, a leading third-party management provider in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S. The addition of U-Store's nine locations marked a historic milestone for Self Storage Plus, becoming the company's largest management assignment at that time. "When U-Store joined our portfolio, it was a defining moment for Self Storage Plus," said Noah Mehrkam, CEO of Self Storage Plus. "We remain committed to honoring U-Store's legacy while continuing to deliver exceptional service to its customers."

About Self Storage Plus:

Self Storage Plus is proud to serve the storage needs of local communities with over 95 locations across Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, Alabama, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C. Our core purpose is to give our customers Room to Pursue Life®. For more information about Self Storage Plus, or to rent or reserve your unit online, visit

SOURCE Self Storage Plus

