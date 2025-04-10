INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Viatris

On February 27, 2025, Viatris issued a press release reporting its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, which missed consensus estimates with respect to key metrics. In addition, Viatris provided lower-than-expected full-year guidance for 2025. Viatris also provided an update on remediation work at a manufacturing facility in India following receipt of a warning letter and import alert from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, advising that it was "more than halfway through its remediation efforts and expects to be completed in a few months at which time the Company anticipates requesting FDA to conduct a reinspection of the facility."

On this news, Viatris's stock price fell $1.71 per share, or 15.21%, to close at $9.53 per share on February 27, 2025.

To learn more about the Viatris Inc. investigation, go to or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310) .

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn , on X , or on Facebook .

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP ( ). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP