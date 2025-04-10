Leviton's Fiber Factory Expansion Project Completed

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Fuquay-Varina, N.C. site manufactures a wide range of multimode and single-mode cabling products used to connect local area networks in a variety of applications including commercial enterprises, data centers, industrial and harsh environments. The company held a ribbon cutting event on April 9, 2025 to celebrate this milestone achievement with company executives, local government officials, and Leviton's local employees.

"We are very proud of the work our team did to make this project happen. Leviton's Network Solutions business unit is the data side of our business and strategic to our future growth and success," said Daryoush Larizadeh, Leviton's President and CEO. Larizadeh went on to say; "We expect the demand for fiber optic cabling systems to grow for many years to support bandwidth intensive applications like AI and Augmented Reality. Leviton's commitment to North Carolina goes back to 1965, and today we have 3 factories including this expanded Fuquay-Varina location. The local government officials supported us every step of the way and the area has a very skilled work force, which is essential for us to be successful."

"As a global division, this investment is very strategic for us," said Ross Goldman, Chief Operations Officer, Leviton Network Solutions and Chief Sustainability Officer, Leviton. Goldman went on to say; "Doubling the size of our North Carolina factory not only allows us to support our US based customers with fiber optic cabling solutions for years to come, but we can also more effectively support demand from outside the US as well."

Blake Massengill, the mayor of Fuquay-Varina, attended the company's ribbon cutting event and said, "the Town of Fuquay-Varina is grateful for Leviton's commitment to investing in our region, which will have far-reaching benefits not only for the local economy but also for the state. Leviton is a global company that chose Fuquay-Varina, NC - with its highly skilled workforce and business-friendly environment - as the site to manufacture fiber optic cabling to support IT networks in the US and throughout the world. We thank Leviton for their investment in the region and we look forward to building a long-lasting partnership with the company."

More information on Leviton's global fiber optic cabling systems can be found on the company's website, please visit leviton/ns .

About Leviton Network Solutions

Leviton Network Solutions is a single-source global manufacturer of copper and fiber cabling systems. Leviton solutions are used in data centers, businesses, schools, hospitals, government facilities and commercial mixed-use markets around the world. All Leviton products are engineered to exacting standards, offer industry-leading performance and are backed by the industry's best service and support. IT management, builders, contractors, and other industry professionals consistently rank Leviton products as the most preferred brand in the industry. We can expand your network possibilities. Learn more at leviton/ns or linkedin/showcase/levitonns . European customers can visit leviton/ns/emea or linkedin/company/Leviton-ns-eu .

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton builds what's next to light, power, and connect everyday spaces to meet the needs of its residential, commercial and industrial customers globally. From controls, to lighting, to electrical, to networking, Leviton's relentless innovation for more than a century enables our customers' lives to be easier, safer, more efficient, productive and sustainable. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees, and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit , , , or .

SOURCE Leviton