WESTERLY, R.I., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: WASH ), the publicly owned holding company of The Washington Trust Company , will release first quarter 2025 earnings and host a conference call with the Corporation's executives as follows:

Earnings Release: Monday, April 21, 2025, 8:00 a.m. ET Conference Call: Monday, April 21, 2025, 10:00 a.m. ET Participant Dial In: 1-833-470-1428 (Toll-Free) International Dial In: Global Dial-In Numbers Access Code: 572620 Webcast: Washington Trust Bancorp's website,





Teleconference Replay: A recording will be available until Monday, May 5, 2025 Replay Number US: 1-866-813-9403 (Toll-Free) Access Code: 256173

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, INC.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. ("the Corporation), NASDAQ: WASH , is the publicly-owned holding company of The Washington Trust Company ("Washington Trust", "the Bank"), with $6.9 billion in assets as of December 31, 2025. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is recognized as the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust values its role as a community bank and is committed to helping the people, businesses, and organizations of New England improve their financial lives. The Bank offers a wide range of commercial banking , mortgage banking , personal banking and wealth management services through its offices in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts and a full suite of convenient digital tools. Washington Trust is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information, visit the Corporation's website at href="" rel="nofollow" washtrus , or the Bank's website at .

