Washington Trust Announces Date Of First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release, Conference Call And Webcast
|
Earnings Release:
|
Monday, April 21, 2025, 8:00 a.m. ET
|
Conference Call:
|
Monday, April 21, 2025, 10:00 a.m. ET
|
Participant Dial In:
|
1-833-470-1428 (Toll-Free)
|
International Dial In:
|
Global Dial-In Numbers
|
Access Code:
|
572620
|
Webcast:
|
Washington Trust Bancorp's website,
|
|
|
|
|
Teleconference Replay:
|
A recording will be available until Monday, May 5, 2025
|
Replay Number US:
|
1-866-813-9403 (Toll-Free)
|
Access Code:
|
256173
ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, INC.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. ("the Corporation), NASDAQ: WASH , is the publicly-owned holding company of The Washington Trust Company ("Washington Trust", "the Bank"), with $6.9 billion in assets as of December 31, 2025. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is recognized as the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust values its role as a community bank and is committed to helping the people, businesses, and organizations of New England improve their financial lives. The Bank offers a wide range of commercial banking , mortgage banking , personal banking and wealth management services through its offices in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts and a full suite of convenient digital tools. Washington Trust is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information, visit the Corporation's website at href="" rel="nofollow" washtrus , or the Bank's website at .
SOURCE Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment