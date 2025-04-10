Capa Joins Borderless.Xyz Network, Strengthening Stablecoin Payments In Mexico

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With this integration, the Borderless network gains access to enhanced liquidity, increased reliability, and more flexible counterparty options. These advancements support the platform's mission to provide a globally interconnected stablecoin payment ecosystem.

Kevin Lehtiniitty, CEO of Borderless, commented: "Mexico is a key remittance corridor, particularly with the U.S., where payment companies, fintechs, and businesses are already seeing significant advantages from using stablecoins. Capa's market-leading liquidity and competitive FX rates make them an ideal partner for us in the region. By integrating their infrastructure into the Borderless network, we're enhancing the liquidity and efficiency of cross-border transactions, helping to lower costs and provide more flexibility for all parties involved." Juan Diego Oliva, CEO of Capa, added: "At Capa, our mission is to make financial infrastructure in Latin America programmable, compliant, and easy to access. Joining Borderless's global stablecoin network reinforces our commitment to interoperability and efficiency. This collaboration is a major step toward simplifying complex payment flows for companies operating between Mexico and the world."

The addition of Capa to the Borderless network is a critical step in Borderless's ongoing mission to make cross-border payments easier, faster, and more cost-effective. By connecting stablecoin innovators and local payment networks across the globe, Borderless is building a more inclusive and efficient financial system for businesses and consumers alike.

About Borderless

Borderless is a leading global payments infrastructure company designed to facilitate transactions using internet native money including stablecoins and real-world assets (RWAs). Covering more than 50 countries and 23 currencies, Borderless's mission is to empower builders to create efficient money movement, deliver stable currencies to emerging markets, and drive the transition to onchain banking. Borderless is backed by Amity Ventures, along with executives of leading companies such as Michael Shaulov of Fireblocks, Johnny Ayres of Socure, and Anton Katz of Talos. To learn more about Borderless, users can visit .

About Capa

Capa is a financial infrastructure company powering crypto adoption in Latin America. With deep local rails, competitive FX, and seamless integration via API, Capa enables fintechs, wallets, and enterprises to access stablecoin liquidity, automate money movement, and streamline cross-border operations-all while ensuring regulatory alignment and local compliance. Designed to be flexible and reliable, Capa helps businesses operate more efficiently and build financial products for the new digital economy. Users can learn more at .

Contact

Founde

Sarah Cohen

SJC PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Capa