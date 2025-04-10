MY SALON Suite® NAMED A TOP 100 FRANCHISE FOR WOMEN BY FRANCHISE BUSINESS REVIEW

Independent Survey Shows Female Franchise Owners Are Highly Satisfied with MY SALON Suite's Performance

CARROLLTON, Texas, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MY SALON Suite ® , a salon suite franchise focused on providing beauty, health and wellness professionals a personal space to build their business, has been recognized by Franchise Business Review as a 2025 Top Franchise for Women . Only 100 brands were named to the annual list of award winners.

"Women play an essential role in the success of the MY SALON Suite network, and it's inspiring to see them recognized in such a meaningful way, especially as this honor is driven by franchisee feedback," said Mark Jameson, chief development officer of Propelled Brands. "With women owning over 30% of franchises across the industry, MY SALON Suite is committed to supporting and championing female entrepreneurs as they build successful businesses."

Franchise Business Review, a research firm that conducts independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only ratings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of top franchises semi-annually in its Guide to Today's Top Franchises , as well as industry reports throughout the year that highlight research on the top franchises in specific sectors.

MY SALON Suite was among 350 franchise brands, representing nearly 9,000 female franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research on the Top Franchises for Women. MY SALON Suite's franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including leadership, training & support, financial opportunity and work/life balance.

"Franchising is a fantastic option for women seeking business ownership on a full or part-time basis," said Michelle Rowan, president and COO of Franchise Business Review. "With so many franchise opportunities to choose from, it's critical to do in-depth research to understand how satisfied current female franchise owners are with the training and support, work/life balance, financial opportunity, culture and leadership of any brand they're considering before making an investment. When you look at the brands on this year's list of the Top Franchises for Women, 88% of women said they enjoy being part of their franchise organizations and 3 out of 4 said they would recommend their franchise to others-powerful feedback for women considering the transition to business ownership."

MY SALON Suite's survey data showed the following:



97% of franchisees agree that their fellow franchisees are supportive of each other;

90% of franchisees agree that they are supported by the brand; 91% of franchisees agree that they enjoy being a part of this organization.

"After over two decades owning an insurance agency, I wanted to expand my business portfolio. I searched for a business model that fit my lifestyle and budget, and through my discovery, I felt at home and welcomed by MY SALON Suite," said Ruby Massey, MY SALON Suite multi-unit franchisee in Memphis, Tennessee. "Overall, MY SALON Suite offers the best product at a comparable price, and I'm excited to have just opened my second location with the support and resources of the brand behind me."

To view MY SALON Suite's recognition, visit FranchiseBusinessReview for the full list of the 2025 Top Franchises for Women .

About MY SALON Suite®:

MY SALON Suite® is a franchise designed for individuals with an entrepreneurial spirit who are interested in diversifying their portfolio while enjoying a semi-absentee lifestyle. The company was established with the aim to inspire and empower the modern-day salon owner, providing a unique opportunity for a range of beauty and health professionals to successfully manage their businesses. MY SALON Suite Members are provided with ongoing training, support, and a robust referral network to bolster their business growth. The brand, which is ranked 119 on ENTREPRENEUR's highly competitive 2025 Franchise 500® List, is widely recognized for its rapid expansion and significant success.

As a service-oriented business in the Propelled Brands® family, MY SALON Suite boasts over 330 locations in 35 states across the United States and Canada, with 165 franchisees and over 8,500 Members. To learn more about MY SALON Suite®, visit mysalonsuite .

For franchise opportunities, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

About Franchise Business Review:

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,300 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at . To read our publications, visit .

