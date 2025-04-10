Inventhelp Inventor Develops Means To Stabilize A Rolling Or Shifting Vein (OCM-1662)

PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a medical tool to help stabilize a rolling or shifting vein when drawing blood or starting an IV," said an inventor, from Oak Glen, Calif., "so I invented the HARD STICK. My design would save time and provide added comfort and peace of mind for patients."

The patent-pending invention provides a means to successfully draw blood or start an IV in a rolling or shifting vein. In doing so, it would stabilize the vein to prevent it from continually moving. As a result, it prevents the patient from being stuck by the needle several times. It also reduces stress and pain. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for various healthcare facilities including medical offices, labs, hospitals, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-OCM-1662, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

