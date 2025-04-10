Winners Announced In The 12Th Annual 2025 Globee® Awards For Excellence

"We are excited to recognize and celebrate the exceptional accomplishments of this year's winners," said San Madan, President of the Globee® Awards. "These organizations, teams, and individuals exemplify what it means to lead with excellence, innovate with impact, and deliver measurable success. Their work sets a powerful example for businesses around the world."

About the Judging Process

The 12th Annual Globee® Awards for Excellence leveraged a data-driven evaluation process involving over 1,000 experienced professionals and industry leaders from across the globe. This rigorous and transparent approach ensures that only the most deserving nominations are recognized.

View the complete list of 2025 judges:

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards present recognition in ten programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for Achievement (American Business), Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, Globee® Awards for Business (International), Globee® Awards for Excellence (Customer), Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Globee® Awards for Impact (Women in Business). Globee® Awards for Innovation (also known as Golden Bridge Awards®), Globee® Awards for Leadership, and the Globee® Awards for Technology. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit the website: .

