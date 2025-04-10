123Invent Inventor Develops Improved Banking Card (BRA-8025)

PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved banking card with added security features like real-time location tracking, geofencing alerts, biometric security, and remote card locking," said an inventor, from Charlemont, VIC, Australia," so I invented the FIND MY BANK CARD. My secure and proactive design helps prevent fraud before it occurs."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a banking card. In doing so, it would merge the physical card experience with digital technology. As a result, it offers added security features. It also allows for an improved user experience. Additionally, the invention features an innovative design that is easy to use.

The FIND MY BANK CARD is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Lindsey Clayton at 043-198-8567 or email [email protected].

SOURCE InventHelp

