Surge In Global Defense Budgets Having Significant Impact On The Global Military (UAS) Drone Market

The global unmanned aerial system (UAS) military drones market has been rising steadily over the past years and it is projected to continue substantially into the next decade at least. A recent report from one such industry insider said that the surge in global defense budgets has had a significant impact on the global market. As political tensions rise worldwide, nations are investing in cutting-edge unmanned aerial systems (UAS) to bolster their defense and security capabilities. Increased defense expenditure has allowed countries like the United States, China, and other NATO members to allocate substantial funds to advanced drone programs, enhancing surveillance, supporting combat missions, and improving autonomous drone features. Geopolitical tensions, especially in regions like Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe, are driving a significant demand for military drones. As nations seek to strengthen their surveillance, intelligence, and tactical capabilities, military drones have become integral to modern defense strategies. Active companies in the markets this week include Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO), Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC), General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), and Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT).

The report continued:“North America, with the United States leading the charge, dominates the military drone market. This leadership is driven by significant investments in advanced military technologies, a strong defense budget, and the presence of key industry players like General Atomics and Northrop Grumman. The U.S. military continues to strengthen its drone capabilities, emphasizing the development of state-of-the-art systems for a range of missions, including surveillance, reconnaissance, and combat operations. Moreover, the country is strategically investing in autonomous systems and artificial intelligence, ensuring its drones remain at the forefront of modern warfare and maintain a technological edge on the global stage... The U.S. military remains the largest operator of drones... These drones play a vital role in a wide range of operations, including reconnaissance, surveillance, combat, and logistics.”

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) and SafeLane Global Enter into Multi-Year Agreement with Draganfly as the Preferred Global Provider of Landmine Mapping Drones and Aerial Survey Services - First Ukraine Landmine Aerial Survey Contract Underway - Draganfly Inc. (FSE: 3U8A) (“Draganfly” or the“Company”), an industry-leading developer of drone solutions and systems, today announced that it has been selected by SafeLane Global Ltd. (“SafeLane”) as its preferred unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and aerial survey provider.

SafeLane, a world-renowned specialist in explosive threat mitigation, is one of only two private organizations licensed by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense to conduct landmine and explosive ordnance clearance operations in Ukraine. With over 30 years of experience across more than 60 countries, SafeLane supports governments, humanitarian organizations, and commercial clients in the clearance and disposal of landmines, unexploded ordnance (UXO), and explosive remnants of war (ERW), both on land and underwater.

Under the agreement, Draganfly will provide advanced drone solutions, including UAVs, specialized sensors, and data analysis services, to support SafeLane's global mine action initiatives. The collaboration aims to enhance the speed, accuracy, and safety of explosive threat detection and removal operations in high-risk environments.

“We are honored to be selected as SafeLane's UAS partner,” said Cameron Chell, President and CEO of Draganfly.“This partnership represents a significant opportunity to leverage Draganfly's technology to support critical humanitarian and defense efforts. Together, we will work to deliver scalable, innovative solutions for global landmine action.”

The companies will co-develop joint intellectual property and standard operating procedures tailored for aerial mine detection and clearance. SafeLane will lead proposal submissions and operational deployment, while Draganfly will provide technology, mission planning, piloting, and survey analysis.

According to the Landmine Monitor 2023, more than 60 million landmines remain buried across over 60 countries, posing a persistent threat to civilians, especially children, who account for nearly half of the casualties. Ukraine is currently one of the most mine-contaminated countries in the world.

“Draganfly's drone-based technology will significantly increase the safety and efficiency of our operations,” said Asa Gilbert, Director of Business Development at SafeLane.“This partnership is a critical step in helping communities recover from the legacy of conflict.”

The collaboration further positions Draganfly as a key player in the defense and humanitarian sectors, supporting efforts to create safer environments in some of the world's most vulnerable regions. CONTINUED ... Read this full press release and more news for Draganfly at:

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC) , a drone and drone components manufacturer, recently announced it filed its Form 10-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and provided the following letter to its shareholders from CEO Allan Evans. Dear Shareholders, This shareholder letter follows the completion of our fiscal year 2024. This is our first year being public. It has been an excellent fourth quarter and an incredible year. We continue to see great interest in the company and receive questions from shareholders. We would like to take this opportunity to provide context and deeper insights into our operations and what these represent for Unusual Machines' future.

Unusual Machines revenue for the fourth quarter revenue was over $2.0 million which represents a sequentially quarter over quarter increase of approximately 31%. This is our best revenue quarter of all time (again) and was done while improving gross margins slightly to 28%. With the launch of our Blue Framework products, approximately 15% of our Q4 revenue was from enterprise sales. Our total revenue of $5.65M for FY2024 exceeded our target of $5M for 2024 by 13%. This growth was achieved without customer concentration as no single customer represented more than 5% of our total revenue for 2024.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a technology company specializing in defense, national security, and global markets, recently announced the groundbreaking of Kratos' Hypersonic System Indiana Payload Integration Facility (IPIF) in Crane, Indiana. This state-of-the-art 68,000-square-foot office, laboratory, integration and test complex will support critical hypersonic vehicle and payload activities and systems for the Multi-Service Advanced Capabilities Hypersonic Testbed (MACH-TB) program. The project demonstrates Kratos' commitment to advancing hypersonic system payload integration and test capabilities and expanding crucial infrastructure needed to accelerate the time to Mach 5+ flight testing.

Eric DeMarco, President and CEO of Kratos, said:“The Kratos Hypersonic System Indiana Payload Integration Facility represents a strategic investment in our Nation's hypersonic infrastructure, workforce and capabilities. Kratos is committed to achieving, if not exceeding, the MACH-TB program's primary goals, which include, increasing the cadence of flight tests and to mature and qualify advanced hypersonic technologies. Kratos' IPIF will provide a vital commercial launch vehicle environmental test and assembly capability to supplement existing DoD and NASA facilities.”

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) recently announced that it will webcast live its first quarter 2025 earnings results conference call (listen-only mode) on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 11 a.m. ET. James Taiclet, chairman, president and CEO; Jay Malave, chief financial officer; and Maria Ricciardone, vice president, Treasurer and Investor Relations, will discuss first quarter 2025 results, provide updates on key topics and answer questions. First quarter 2025 results will be published prior to the market opening on April 22.

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), recently announced that it has expanded its technology partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) through a new Strategic Collaboration Agreement to drive digital modernization, deliver efficiencies and advance government missions.

GDIT and AWS will collaborate to develop cutting-edge cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, cloud migration and modernization solutions to accelerate digital transformation for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies. Government agencies will benefit from AWS's cloud computing environment, widely considered to be one of the most secure available today, to support their unique missions. GDIT will leverage its research and development labs to collaborate with AWS on emerging technologies such as quantum, edge computing and high-performance computing.

