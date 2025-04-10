Dejavu Estate Sales & Auctions Launches Prom Dress Collection Drive To Benefit Prom Beach And Local High School Students

DejaVu Estate Sales & Auctions headquarters in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Prom Beach is a 501(c)(3) established in August 2021.

DejaVu Estate Sales & Auctions is hosting a Prom Dress Collection Drive to benefit Prom Beach, a nonprofit organization that helps high schoolers attend prom.

- Susan Bender, Owner DejaVu AuctionsPALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DejaVu Estate Sales & Auctions is hosting a Prom Dress Collection Drive to benefit Prom Beach , a local nonprofit organization that helps Palm Beach County high school students attend prom by providing free formalwear to those in need. Now through April 15, 2025, DejaVu is accepting donations of gently-used and new formalwear to support this meaningful cause.“Prom is a moment so many of us remember forever,” said Susan Bender, auctioneer and owner of DejaVu Estate Sales & Auctions.“This drive is about more than just clothing-it's about giving local students the opportunity to celebrate one of life's milestones with confidence and pride. We are proud to support Prom Beach's mission and encourage our community to donate.”Community members are encouraged to donate dresses, suits, and accessories during the following times: Monday – Friday, 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m, at DejaVu's location on Military Trail in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Accepted items include lightly worn and washed gowns and cocktail dresses, day dresses, suits and tuxedos, dress shirts and ties, jewelry, purses, and formal shoes, unopened makeup and personal hygiene items for a formal event such as prom.Founded in 2021 by community leader Laura Wissa, Prom Beach was created to eliminate the financial barriers that often prevent students from attending prom-an important rite of passage in the high school experience. The organization provides students with a boutique-style shopping experience, where they can select their prom attire in a supportive, judgment-free environment.With more than 10,000 dresses currently in its growing inventory, Prom Beach is preparing to serve hundreds of local students this season. The organization's showroom is located on Corporate Way in West Palm Beach, where teens can experience a full-service formalwear boutique. The 501(c)(3) also operates out of this location."We're thrilled with the opportunity to collaborate with Susan's team at DejaVu.", said Prom Beach founder, Laura Wissa. "Prom is such a special time in a teen's life and we are so grateful for community partners like DejaVu who recognize and support our mission."All donated items will go directly to the Prom Beach organization, where they will be curated and offered to local teens through a referral-based system in partnership with youth-serving organizations such as the Boys and Girls Club, Best Buddies, and the Compass LGBTQ Community Center.For questions about donations, please contact DejaVu Estate Sales & Auctions at (561) 225-1950 or Prom Beach at (561) 502-3486.ABOUT DEJAVU ESTATE SALES & AUCTIONS:DejaVu Estate Sales & Auctions, LLC is a premier auction house and consignment gallery located in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Ranked among the top 1% of auction houses worldwide, DejaVu has been voted "Best of Palm Beach County" by the Palm Beach Post for seven consecutive years, receiving top honors in categories such as Best Auction Company, Best Estate Liquidation Company, Best Consignment Store, and Best Jewelry Store.Operating out of a 20,000-square-foot showroom, DejaVu offers a curated selection of designer furniture, estate jewelry, couture fashion, fine art, handbags, and collectibles. Serving all of South Florida, the company is known for its expertise, integrity, and commitment to community support.For more information, visit .ABOUT PROM BEACH:Prom Beach is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded by Laura Wissa in 2021 to ensure that every high school student in Palm Beach County can attend prom, regardless of financial circumstance. The organization offers free formalwear-including gowns, suits, and accessories-to students referred by local partner organizations. Prom Beach provides a personalized, high-quality shopping experience designed to uplift and empower teens, allowing them to fully participate in a memorable milestone.To learn more or get involved, visit .

Holly Meyer Lucas

Hype Boss

+1 561-631-0381

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.