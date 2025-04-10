Get Moving! GYMGUYZ Of Greater Boise Invites Community To Grand Opening Celebration

Leading Personal Training Brand Changing Lives of People of all Fitness Levels Shares Grand Opening Details

BOISE, Idaho, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GYMGUYZ , the world's largest in-home and on-site personal training franchise, is excited to celebrate the grand opening of its greater Boise location on April 23. Since launching in December 2024, GYMGUYZ greater Boise has been bringing certified personal trainers, equipment, and tailored workouts directly to customers' doors using a fleet of distinctive red, branded vehicles. The unmatched convenience of this service, combined with personalized fitness plans, has helped clients achieve remarkable results-whether they're kickstarting a new fitness journey or aiming to exercise more regularly and consistently.

Local military veteran and business owner Nicole Vincent is thrilled to celebrate her new venture with the Ada County community. A passionate fitness enthusiast and advocate for accessible wellness, Vincent launched GYMGUYZ to bring convenient, personalized training right to greater Boise residents' doors. Since then, she has been deeply moved by the incredible support from residents and local businesses, reaffirming her belief in the transformative power of accessible fitness.

On April 23, GYMGUYZ will host a grand opening event at Idaho Pups & Ales from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. The celebration will kick off with a ribbon-cutting at 4 p.m., led by the local Chamber of Commerce. Attendees can look forward to exciting swag bags, a raffle for a complimentary customized workout session with a guest, and a group workout and assisted stretch demonstrations starting at 5 p.m. The event will also feature local vendors, food trucks, and plenty of fun for both people and pups. To register a dog for the event, please visit .

"Launching GYMGUYZ in the greater Boise area has been an incredibly rewarding journey," said Nicole Vincent, owner of GYMGUYZ in greater Boise. "The support from both the residents and local businesses has been beyond what I could have imagined, and I am truly grateful. It's been amazing connecting with so many people, and I'm excited to celebrate with everyone who has been part of this experience. I look forward to continuing to grow and make more connections in this wonderful community."

GYMGUYZ uses a variety of customized fitness programs, including strength training, cardio, sports conditioning, weight loss and toning, senior fitness, youth and teen fitness, assisted stretch, and nutrition counseling to help people reach their health goals. Training sessions are available to both individuals and groups like couples and families. GYMGUYZ's nationally accredited Certified Personal Trainers are fitness experts that employ various techniques and tools to ensure clients get excellent results. No two workouts are ever the same, but are always fun and challenging. GYMGUYZ has no monthly fees like a gym and the first session is always free.

Currently, GYMGUYZ serves over 1,300 cities across three countries and is continuing to grow rapidly as in-home and on-site workouts grow in popularity. Due to its success in the consumer market, GYMGUYZ has recently expanded its capabilities outside of in-home workouts, now offering fitness programs at corporations, schools, hospitals, and residential communities including apartment complexes and senior living centers.

For more information on GYMGUYZ in greater Boise, please go to or call (208) 943-2712.

About GYMGUYZ

GYMGUYZ is proud to be the largest in-home and on-site personal training company in the world. GYMGUYZ brings the workout to their clients and provides convenient, customized and creative workouts. Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and founded in 2008 by fitness specialist Josh York, the brand utilizes a fleet of branded vehicles that bring enough state-of-the-art fitness equipment to provide a fantastic workout 365 days per year, along with an expert personal trainer to their customers' doors. In 2019, the brand was recognized as No. 5 on Inc. Mag's 10 Hottest Franchise Businesses in America, which highlighted their growth of more than 801% over the last three years. GYMGUYZ also scored the first and second place spots on Franchise Gator's annual list of the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Franchises. The fastest-growing fitness concept in the U.S., GYMGUYZ is now servicing over 1,300 cities internationally, including the United States, United Kingdom and Canada. For more information on GYMGUYZ and franchising opportunities, visit .

