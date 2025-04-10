Ripley PR Clinches Top Communications/PR Agency Spot In 2025 Merit Awards

"A lot of agencies focus on one-time, targeted campaigns, but Ripley PR provides a comprehensive strategy that leads to ongoing results and long-term client relationships," said Heather Ripley, founder and CEO of Ripley PR. "This award is a testament to the power that sustained PR can have on a company's reputation, brand recognition and growth."

Founded in 2013, Ripley PR was named one of America's Best PR Agencies by Forbes Magazine in 2021 and was recently recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best PR Agencies for 2024. The agency has also earned a Top 5 spot on Entrepreneur Magazine's annual list of Best Franchise PR Agencies in 2024..

About the Merit Awards

The Merit Awards, created in 2022, honor individuals and organizations who have demonstrated outstanding achievements in shaping and advancing their industry. Currently, seven awards programs are open to all organizations operating within each of the categories. Judges include respected journalists, executives, consultants, entrepreneurs, educators, and the Merit Awards staff. For more information, visit .

