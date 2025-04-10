MENAFN - PR Newswire) "At Moderne, we take a generalist approach to vertical investing, looking outside of our core industries to find technologies that can be applicable within them," said Constance Freedman, Founder and Managing Partner at Moderne Ventures. "This latest Passport cohort includes breakthrough crypto payments technology, digital transaction management and video games creating transformative opportunities for multi-trillion dollar markets."

Moderne Ventures announces the six companies selected to join its exclusive Moderne Passport industry immersion program

The Moderne Passport program hosts companies of all stages – in this cohort, companies range from seed to Series C and have raised over $220M+ in aggregate of funding with collective valuations of $900M+. The companies are:



Audette (audette ) – (Vancouver, British Columbia): Turning decarbonization from a cost center to a strategic competitive advantage

Closing Theory (closingtheory ) – (Austin, TX): Closing Theory Studios is unlocking the $200B gaming market with its first mobile game, HouseHunt-a Monopoly-meets-Zillow experience that transforms real home listings into a fun, empire-building challenge

Mesh (meshconnect ) – (San Francisco, CA): The first global crypto payments network enabling real-time, seamless crypto payments on anything from retail to rent

Trust & Will (trustandwill ) – (San Diego, CA): Digitizing and democratizing estate planning for families while empowering enterprises to support clients and employees

WarrantyHive (warrantyhive ) – (American Fork, UT): Manage facility warranties easier, faster and smarter with AI Work& (workandsolutions ) – (Houston, TX): Work is more than just getting a job done – Work& provides legally-compliant lactation and wellness solutions to seamlessly integrate work, parenthood, and wellbeing on the job

"We celebrate this class as our 21st Moderne Passport cohort, having guided over 150 startups through our program. Our program unlocks new distribution channels by leveraging our extensive network of industry partners who are excited to work with these innovative startups," notes Carolyn Kwon, Moderne Ventures' Head of Platform.

Moderne Ventures accepts Passport applications on a rolling basis with the next class launching in May.

About Moderne Ventures

Moderne Ventures is a strategic venture capital and growth equity firm with a 17-year track record, generating top tier returns across five funds. Moderne is a generalist investor with vertical expertise with a particular focus on technologies like Enterprise SaaS, AI, Robotics, Deep Tech, Sustainability, and Data and Digital Transaction Management and targets technologies that can apply to both Moderne's core industries and expand beyond them to deliver outsized venture returns .

Moderne's 'secret sauce' is bringing Customers to its Portfolio Companies . Moderne has built an extraordinary network of over 1,500 executives and corporations within multi trillion-dollar industries ripe for innovation and disruption, including real estate, finance, insurance, and sustainability. Through Moderne Passport, an industry immersion program, Moderne programmatically connects its portfolio to its industry network to help generate growth for the portfolio and outsized returns to investors.

Moderne operates both early-stage and late-stage Venture Funds and the Moderne Passport, designed to foster innovation, partnership and growth between industry partners and emerging technology companies. Moderne has invested in ~50 companies with additional equity stakes in ~150 Passport companies across five funds, and has built a stellar track record through investing in companies like DocuSign , ICON , Measurabl , Proof , Caribou , Porch , and Xeal .

