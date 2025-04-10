123Invent Inventor Develops Accessory For Carrying A Quick Cut/Rescue Saw (BRA-8018)

PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "During intense, lengthy emergency response jobs, every second counts. I needed a way to ensure a quick cut saw is immediately accessible and easy to carry," said an inventor, from Byford, WA, Australia, "so I invented the QUICKCUT TAC CARRIER. My hands-free design would be comfortable to use, and it ensures the saw can be rapidly deployed when needed."

The invention provides an improved way to carry a quick cut saw. In doing so, it ensures the hands are free for other tasks. It also allows for freedom of movement and quick access to the quick cut saw when needed. As a result, it increases safety and comfort, and it saves time and effort. The invention features a durable design that is easy to carry so it is ideal for the construction industry, emergency responders and emergency service agencies, search and rescue, the military, and other heavy-duty applications.

The QUICKCUT TAC CARRIER is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Jake Bowden at 0499010614 or email [email protected].

SOURCE InventHelp

