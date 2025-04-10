Inventhelp Inventors Develop Specialized Plumbing Fixture To Prevent Sewer Clogs (OCC-1752)

PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a plumbing fixture to aid in preventing sewage blockages that may require extensive plumbing repairs," said one of two inventors, from West Los Angeles, Calif., "so we invented the NO CLOG DRAIN. Our design would keep drains open and clear for continuous flow of waste water."

The patent-pending invention provides a specialized plumbing fixture to prevent sewer stoppages or clogs. In doing so, it prevents hair, lint, and other particulate matter from building up and causing blockages in the sewage line. As a result, it increases efficiency, and it eliminates the cost associated with plumbing repairs. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install so it is ideal for professional plumbers, building construction contractors, homeowners, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-OCC-1752, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED