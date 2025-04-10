K9s For Warriors Supports Bipartisan, Bicameral Service Dogs Assisting Veterans Act

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Pairing Service Dogs with Veterans has been linked to lower PTSD severity, odds of a PTSD diagnosis and other negative mental health symptoms, while promoting positive behaviors, according to a 2024 NIH-funded clinical trial led by Dr. Maggie O'Haire and the University of Arizona's College of Veterinary Medicine. K9s For Warriors, the nation's largest provider of trained Service Dogs for Veterans struggling with PTSD, TBI and/or military sexual trauma, worked with Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC), Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Congressman Morgan Luttrell (R-TX) and Congressman Morgan McGarvey (D-KY) on crafting the bipartisan, bicameral legislation based on its decades of success rescuing dogs and training them as Service Dogs. Since 2011, the organization has rescued more than 2,000 dogs and paired them with more than 1,100 Veterans in need.

"Service Dogs have a proven track record of providing lifesaving assistance to Veterans in critical need," said Bill McCabe, Vice President of Government & External Affairs at K9s For Warriors. "The SAVES Act will ultimately put more Service Dogs in the hands of Veterans with visible and invisible disabilities, allowing them to regain their independence and reintegrate into civilian life. We applaud this bipartisan, bicameral effort and urge Congress to pass this important legislation without delay."

"Long after the fighting on the battlefield ends, too many of the courageous servicemembers come home and continue to battle against enemies that many consider just as insidious as those with guns, grenades and rockets. That is why in 2021, I introduced the PAWS Act that created a pilot program to provide canine training to eligible Veterans, but it is clear we must continue to build on that effort to ensure this program is expanded to Veterans in need," said Senator Tillis. "The SAVES Act will allow more Veterans who are struggling with the invisible wounds of war to receive Service Dogs that could ultimately save their lives. We must repay the debt to the men and women who served our country, I hope Congress quickly passes this legislation to provide them with his important resource."

"Service Dogs provide vital support to our brave servicemembers struggling with PTSD and other service-related injuries after they return from the battlefield. Military men and women are often fighting invisible battles when they return home from service, and these canine companions are able to offer them comfort and ease their transition back into civilian life. The SAVES Act ensures that nonprofits have the necessary resources to provide our nation's heroes with access to the essential and even life-saving assistance of Service Dogs," said Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee Ranking Member Blumenthal .

"Our Veterans have sacrificed so much for our country, and we owe it to them to provide every possible resource to support their recovery and well-being. For many Veterans, Service Dogs are not just companions, they are life-changing partners that provide independence, stability and purpose," said Rep. Morgan Luttrell . "The Service Dogs Assisting Veterans Act will ensure more Veterans have access to highly trained service dogs, expanding support beyond PTSD to include those suffering from traumatic brain injuries, paralysis, military sexual trauma and other service-related conditions. This is about giving our heroes the tools to thrive - not just survive - when they come home."

"As a member of the Veterans' Affairs Committee and proud grandson of Veterans, I know we need to do more to help our Veterans address both the visible and invisible wounds of war. These brave men and women put on the uniform to defend our freedom, and we have a moral obligation to support them," said Rep. Morgan McGarvey . "I am proud to join Congressman Morgan Luttrell to introduce this critical, bipartisan legislation to ensure Veterans have access to Service Dogs when they return home."

"Because of Doc, my yesterdays are another Veteran's tomorrow," said Army Veteran Dave Crenshaw about his Service Dog from K9s For Warriors.

To ensure the highest of standards, approved nonprofits must demonstrate experience working directly with Veterans with PTSD, TBI or visual/mobility impairments and adhere to recognized standards and definitions outlined in the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Read the bill in its entirety HERE .

About K9s For Warriors

Determined to end Veteran suicide, K9s For Warriors is the nation's largest provider of trained Service Dogs to military Veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma. With most dogs being rescues, this innovative program allows the K9/Warrior team to build an unwavering bond that facilitates their collective healing and recovery. This treatment method is backed by scientific research (from University of Arizona's OHAIRE Lab) demonstrating Service Dogs' ability to help mitigate their Veteran's symptoms of PTSD while simultaneously restoring their confidence and independence. Founded in 2011 as a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization, K9s For Warriors remains committed to bringing widespread awareness to Veterans' mental health and contributing to policy-level reform.

The organization's operation facilities include: K9s For Warriors National Headquarters (Ponte Vedra, FL), Davis Family Mega Kennel (Ponte Vedra, FL), Petco Love K9 Center (San Antonio, TX) and Warrior Ranch (north of San Antonio, TX).

