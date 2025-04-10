Cineverse Acquires U.S. Rights To Lynchian Thriller The Things You Kill Fall Theatrical Release Planned

Directed by Alireza Khatami, the critically acclaimed Sundance 2025 breakout took home the Directing Award in the World Cinema Dramatic Section

LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS ), a next-generation entertainment studio, and Fandor has announced today the acquisition of The Things You Kill , the haunting, hypnotic thriller from Alireza Khatami (Terrestrial Verses, Oblivion Verses). A theatrical release is planned for this fall with a digital release to follow.

The Things You Kill follows a university professor who is haunted by the suspicious death of his ailing mother and coerces his enigmatic gardener to execute a cold-blooded act of vengeance. As long-buried family secrets resurface, the police tighten their noose, and doubts begin eroding his conscience. Ali has no choice but to look into the abyss of his own soul. Starring Ekin Koç, Erkan Kolçak Köstendil, Hazar Ergüçlü, and Ercan Kesal.

The deal includes all U.S. distribution rights to The Things You Kill, which celebrated a strong festival run that included this year's Sundance where it won the "Directing Award" in the World Cinema Dramatic Section.

TRAILER:

"Alireza Khatami has swiftly established himself as one of the most compelling new voices in global cinema, a reputation that reaches new heights with The Things You Kill," says Eric Rowe, Executive Director of Programming at Cineverse. "Fusing the surreal and unsettling atmospherics of David Lynch with the intricate moral and dramatic craftsmanship of Asghar Farhadi, Alireza Khatami masterfully constructs one of the most effective and absorbing psychological thrillers to debut in recent memory that is guaranteed to stay with the viewer long after the credits roll."

"I'm grateful to have found a thoughtful and ambitious partner in Cineverse," says director Alireza Khatami. "The U.S. has always been a meaningful audience for my work-especially for The Things You Kill, which echoes the American tradition of psychological thrillers. It's a grounded exploration of masculinity, grief, and guilt, with a couple of sharp turns I can't wait to surprise audiences with."

Other titles currently available on Fandor include The Accident, Human Hibernation, Atlantide, Beeswax, The Love Witch, Asako I & II, We Need to Talk About Kevin, Ramona, Nocturama, Marwencol, Lake Michigan Monster, Burst City, and many more.

The deal was negotiated by Executive Director, Acquisitions Brandon Hill on behalf of Cineverse with Charles Bin of Best Friend Forever representing filmmakers.

About Fandor

Fandor is your invitation to cinematic pleasures, hand-picked discoveries, and underseen curiosities. Artfully entertaining, never just content. Our ever-growing film library streams beyond the mainstream on iOS, Android, Prime Video, Roku, YouTube TV, Comcast and Fandor's direct website. Visit for more information.

About Cineverse Entertainment

Cineverse super-serves passionate audiences by distributing content across all windows and platforms, from theatrical to digital to physical. This most recently includes the breakout box office success Terrifier 3, and upcoming releases: The Toxic Avenger (August 29, 2025), Silent Night Deadly Night (2025) and Wolf Creek: Legacy (2026).

About Cineverse

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS ) is a next-generation entertainment studio that empowers creators and entertains fans with a wide breadth of content through the power of technology. It has developed a new blueprint for delivering entertainment experiences to passionate audiences and results for its partners with unprecedented efficiency, and distributes more than 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts. Cineverse connects fans with bold, authentic, independent stories. Properties include the highest-grossing non-rated film in U.S. histor ; dozens of streaming fandom channels; a premier podcast network; top horror destination Bloody Disgusting; and more. Powering visionary storytelling with cutting-edge innovation, Cineverse's proprietary streaming tools and AI technology drive revenue and reach to redefine the next era of entertainment. For more information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" cinevers .

CONTACTS

For Media, The Lippin Group for Cineverse

[email protected]

For Investors, Julie Milstead

[email protected]

SOURCE Cineverse Corp.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED