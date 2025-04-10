Unocoin Goes Live With Voltage, Bringing Instant Bitcoin Settlements & Soon Tether On Lightning To India

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In 2024, India's crypto industry faced major regulatory challenges, forcing many exchanges to shut down. Unocoin remained resilient as the country's most trusted exchange, further solidifying its leadership with this integration. By leveraging the Lightning Network's second-layer technology, Unocoin enhances transaction efficiency with off-chain settlements, reducing costs and improving user experience.

"The Lightning Network represents a revolutionary leap in Bitcoin scalability, enabling fast, secure, and cost-effective transactions," said Graham Krizek, CEO and Founder of Voltage. "By partnering with Unocoin, we aim to bring these benefits to millions of users in India, fostering greater adoption and utility of Bitcoin in daily transactions."Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO of Unocoin, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, "As India's longest-standing crypto exchange, we continuously seek ways to improve transaction efficiency and cost-effectiveness for our users. With the Lightning Network, powered by Voltage, Unocoin is enabling the fastest, lowest-cost Bitcoin and Tether transfers, ensuring our users stay ahead in the evolving digital asset landscape."

Voltage, renowned for its robust and scalable Lightning Network infrastructure, brings extensive experience to this partnership. Their enterprise-grade solutions ensure that Unocoin's integration is secure, reliable, and capable of handling high transaction volumes, catering to the dynamic needs of the Indian market.

This integration not only enhances transaction efficiency but also underscores Unocoin's resilience and leadership in the Indian cryptocurrency ecosystem. By adopting the Lightning Network, Unocoin continues to set industry benchmarks, offering innovative solutions that meet the evolving demands of its users.

For more information about Unocoin's Lightning Network integration and to experience faster Bitcoin transactions, users can visit .

About Unocoin

Founded in 2013, Unocoin is India's leading cryptocurrency exchange, enabling users to buy, sell, store, use, and accept Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. With over a decade of experience, Unocoin remains committed to making cryptocurrency accessible to Indians, offering innovative solutions and maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance.

About Voltage

Voltage is a leading payments provider enabling instant, low-cost global settlement on Bitcoin and stablecoins over the Lightning Network. As the longest-running infrastructure provider for the Lightning Network, Voltage serves exchanges, neo-banks, wallets, fintech innovators, and more, empowering them to build and scale high-performance financial solutions with enterprise-grade security and privacy standards.

Contact

Founder & CEO

Phil

21M Communications

[email protected]

Photo -

Logo -

SOURCE Voltage