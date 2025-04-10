Blackbaud Opens Registration For Bbcon 2025

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB ), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, has announced that registration for bbcon 2025 is now open with early bird pricing until July 8. This year's conference will take place October 6-8 in Philadelphia.

"We're excited to take our annual conference to Philadelphia this year," said Catherine LaCour, chief marketing officer, Blackbaud. "From learning about the latest innovations in Blackbaud solutions, to being inspired by top-tier keynote speakers, to making authentic connections with peers in the social impact space-bbcon has something for everyone."

What attendees can expect at bbcon 2025:



Learn successful techniques, best practices, and proven tips from industry leaders and professionals

Connect with fellow Blackbaud customers who are driving change and making a difference Dive into over 100 powerful sessions packed with actionable insights, innovative strategies, and forward-thinking ideas tailored to help you excel in your work

Attendees can take their bbcon experience to the next level by adding a pre-conference pass to their registration. Unlock access to dynamic, hands-on workshops designed to sharpen skills and deepen expertise by learning directly from the pros. With early-bird pricing, attendees can save $779 off full-price registration costs through July 8. Visit bbconference for more details.

Product Update Briefings

To learn more about the latest Blackbaud product innovation in the meantime, join us virtually May 6–9 for the Blackbaud Product Update Briefings. We'll share updates on the six major waves of innovation coming to Blackbaud solutions to help customers drive more impact. Register here to get access to new feature updates, early previews, and detailed product guides.

