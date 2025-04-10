Gaming Coins Global Market Report 2025, With Decentraland, Axie Infinity, Sandbox, Enjin Coin, Illuvium, Mobox, Splinterlands, Meta Masters Guild, Robotera, Calvaria, Tamadoge, Lucky Block & More

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gaming Coins Global Market Insights 2025, Analysis and Forecast to 2030, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application" report has been added tooffering.

Gaming Coins, or cryptocurrencies tied to gaming ecosystems, power virtual economies in collectible, open-world, and role-playing games within the Web3 and GameFi space. Originating in the 1950s, video gaming has evolved into a USD 185 billion industry in 2022, with 3.2 billion players, projected to reach USD 210 billion and 3.5 billion players in 2025.

Integrating token economics into blockchain-based games adds complexity, aiming to attract mainstream players while facing adoption hurdles. Tokens like Decentraland's MANA, Sandbox's SAND, and Axie Infinity's AXS drive in-game transactions, ownership, and rewards. Regulatory crackdowns, such as bans on converting game coins to fiat currency, shape the market, yet GameFi's proximity to tangible use cases suggests significant growth potential within the broader crypto landscape.

Market Size and Growth Forecast

The global Gaming Coins market tied to gaming is estimated at USD 12 billion to USD 15 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 15% to 20% through 2030, potentially reaching USD 30 billion to USD 40 billion. Growth is fueled by gaming adoption and blockchain integration.

Regional Analysis



North America: Expected at 12% to 15%, the U.S. leads with tech-savvy gamers. Trends focus on NFT-driven collectibles.

Europe: Forecasted at 10% to 13%, the UK and Germany grow steadily. Trends emphasize regulatory-compliant gaming.

Asia Pacific: Projected at 18% to 22%, China and South Korea dominate. Trends highlight mobile gaming and play-to-earn models.

South America: Anticipated at 14% to 17%, Brazil emerges. Trends favor accessible GameFi platforms. Middle East and Africa: Expected at 10% to 14%, UAE leads. Trends target luxury gaming experiences.

Application Analysis



Collectible Games: Projected at 16% to 20%, they thrive on NFT ownership. Trends focus on rarity and trading.

Open World Games: Expected at 14% to 18%, they offer immersive economies. Trends emphasize sandbox-style freedom. Role Playing Games: Forecasted at 15% to 19%, they drive narrative engagement. Trends shift toward play-to-earn rewards.

Key Market Players



Decentraland (MANA): A virtual world pioneer, Decentraland builds immersive economies.

Axie Infinity (AXS): A play-to-earn leader, Axie blends gaming and crypto.

Sandbox (SAND): A metaverse giant, Sandbox empowers user-created content.

Enjin Coin (ENJ): A platform, Enjin supports NFT integration.

Illuvium (ILV): An RPG innovator, Illuvium targets premium gaming.

Mobox (MBOX): A GameFi player, Mobox merges farming and play.

Flow (FLOW): A blockchain, Flow powers scalable games.

Splinterlands (SPS): A card game, Splinterlands excels in collectibles.

Meta Masters Guild (MEMAG): A guild, MEMAG focuses on community gaming.

RobotEra (TARO): A sandbox, RobotEra explores futuristic themes.

Calvaria (RIA): A card game, Calvaria blends strategy and crypto.

Tamadoge (TAMA): A pet game, Tamadoge drives casual play.

Battle Infinity (IBAT): A platform, Battle Infinity offers multiplayer rewards.

Lucky Block (LBLOCK): A lottery, Lucky Block ties gaming to chance. Silks (STT): A racing game, Silks links virtual and real-world assets.

Market Opportunities and Challenges

Opportunities



Gaming Growth: 3.5 billion players by 2025 fuel GameFi adoption.

Play-to-Earn: Rewards attract mainstream users, boosting token use.

NFT Boom: Collectibles drive value in games like Splinterlands.

Blockchain Adoption: Web3 parallels 1990s card games, pushing education. Market Expansion: GameFi's crypto share suggests untapped potential.

Challenges



Regulatory Crackdowns: Fiat bans limit monetization, as in China.

User Acquisition: Traditional gamers resist Web3 complexity.

Volatility: Crypto price swings deter casual players.

Development Complexity: Token economics raise design costs. Competition: Crowded GameFi space challenges differentiation.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3 Preface

Chapter 4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users

Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats

Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 Gaming Coins Analysis

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users

Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics

7.1 Latest News

7.2 Merger and Acquisition

7.3 Planned/Future Project

7.4 Policy Dynamics

Chapter 8 Trading Analysis

8.1 Export of Gaming Coins by Region

8.2 Import of Gaming Coins by Region

8.3 Balance of Trade

Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Gaming Coins Market in North America (2020-2030)

9.1 Gaming Coins Market Size

9.2 Gaming Coins Demand by End Use

9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

9.4 Type Segmentation and Price

9.5 Key Countries Analysis

9.5.1 United States

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico

Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Gaming Coins Market in South America (2020-2030)

10.1 Gaming Coins Market Size

10.2 Gaming Coins Demand by End Use

10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

10.4 Type Segmentation and Price

10.5 Key Countries Analysis

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Argentina

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Peru

Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Gaming Coins Market in Asia & Pacific (2020-2030)

11.1 Gaming Coins Market Size

11.2 Gaming Coins Demand by End Use

11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

11.4 Type Segmentation and Price

11.5 Key Countries Analysis

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 India

11.5.3 Japan

11.5.4 South Korea

11.5.5 Southeast Asia

11.5.6 Australia

Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Gaming Coins Market in Europe (2020-2030)

12.1 Gaming Coins Market Size

12.2 Gaming Coins Demand by End Use

12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

12.4 Type Segmentation and Price

12.5 Key Countries Analysis

12.5.1 Germany

12.5.2 France

12.5.3 United Kingdom

12.5.4 Italy

12.5.5 Spain

12.5.6 Belgium

12.5.7 Netherlands

12.5.8 Austria

12.5.9 Poland

12.5.10 Russia

Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Gaming Coins Market in MEA (2020-2030)

13.1 Gaming Coins Market Size

13.2 Gaming Coins Demand by End Use

13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

13.4 Type Segmentation and Price

13.5 Key Countries Analysis

13.5.1 Egypt

13.5.2 Israel

13.5.3 South Africa

13.5.4 Gulf Cooperation Council Countries

13.5.5 Turkey

Chapter 14 Summary For Global Gaming Coins Market (2020-2025)

14.1 Gaming Coins Market Size

14.2 Gaming Coins Demand by End Use

14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

14.4 Type Segmentation and Price

Chapter 15 Global Gaming Coins Market Forecast (2025-2030)

15.1 Gaming Coins Market Size Forecast

15.2 Gaming Coins Demand Forecast

15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast

Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors



Decentraland (MANA)

Axie Infinity (AXS)

Sandbox (SAND)

Enjin Coin (ENJ)

Illuvium (ILV)

Mobox (MBOX)

Flow (FLOW)

Splinterlands (SPS)

Meta Masters Guild (MEMAG)

RobotEra (TARO)

Calvaria (RIA)

Tamadoge (TAMA)

Battle Infinity (IBAT)

Lucky Block (LBLOCK) Silks (STT)

