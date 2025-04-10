Capa Joins Borderless.Xyz Network, Strengthening Stablecoin Payments In Mexico

Borderless.xyz , a global payments infrastructure company that enables transactions using stablecoins and real-world assets (RWAs), is excited to welcome Capa , a trusted provider of financial infrastructure in LatAm, with a strong presence in México, to the global stablecoin orchestration network. This collaboration enhances the network by integrating Capa's local payment rails, enabling seamless, faster, and more cost-efficient transactions for financial institutions, payments companies, fintechs, and corporates operating in Mexico.

With this integration, the network gains access to enhanced liquidity, increased reliability, and more flexible counterparty options. These advancements support the platform's mission to provide a globally interconnected stablecoin payment ecosystem.

The addition of Capa to the network is a critical step in ongoing mission to make cross-border payments easier, faster, and more cost-effective. By connecting stablecoin innovators and local payment networks across the globe, is building a more inclusive and efficient financial system for businesses and consumers alike.

