United Arab Emirates (UAE) And Brazil Partner To Train Agricultural Professionals In Angola And Guinea-Bissau

In a landmark initiative, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Brazil Africa Institute (IBRAF) are partnering to enhance technical skills among young Africans. The upcoming Youth Technical Training Program (YTTP) will equip 50 professionals from both Angola and Guinea-Bissau with advanced skills and specialized expertise in the cocoa and cashew industries respectively.

The initiative reflects strong international cooperation, bringing together four countries from three continents – Asia, Africa and South America. Aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goals 2 (End Hunger), 4 (Quality Education), and 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), the IBRAF program aims to bridge the knowledge and skills gap to address the diverse needs of selected African countries.

This initiative holds significant economic importance for two reasons. First, the cashew industry is crucial to Guinea-Bissau's economy, comprising over 90% of its exports. Second, cocoa was ranked the most valuable commodity of 2024, with African countries - especially those along the West African coast, like Angola - leading global production, and holding immense potential to impact the international market.

Professionals from Guinea-Bissau will receive hands-on training at Embrapa Tropical Agroindustry in Fortaleza, Ceará, and participants from Angola will attend the Mixed Cocoa Research and Innovation Unit (UMIPI) in the city of Ilhéus, Bahia, in Brazil. Following this, the second phase of the program will be held at key institutions in the UAE, which is actively contributing to the program with curriculum preparation, training experts and financial support.

Her Excellency Reem Bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, said: "This partnership exemplifies the UAE's commitment to fostering sustainable development and empowering communities through knowledge and skills transfer. By investing in education and capacity-building in critical industries like agriculture, we are contributing to the long-term economic growth and resilience of African nations. Collaborative initiatives like this not only strengthen international ties but also play a crucial role in addressing global challenges such as food security and economic inequality, paving the way for a more prosperous future for all.”

His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot Bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of State, said that the initiative was an integral part of the UAE's diverse efforts to help countries in Africa achieve their true economic, educational and human resources potential.

“The UAE has adopted a dynamic approach in Africa, focusing on international development, humanitarian assistance, and investment, with a strong commitment to addressing challenges such as food security, climate action, economic development and healthcare improvement. This initiative underscores the potential of international collaboration in driving positive change and fostering a more interconnected and prosperous future for the continent,” H.E. Sheikh Shakhboot Bin Nahyan said.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, His Excellency Mauro Vieira, highlighted the importance of IBRAF's initiatives in fostering closer ties between Brazil and African nations through capacity-building programs.

“I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the Brazil Africa Institute, which, in its role as a facilitator of closer relations between Brazil and the African continent, has been fostering a technical training ecosystem through various programs dedicated to the capacity-building of young African professionals. Among these initiatives is the Youth Technical Training Program, which applies methodologies and materials specifically designed for professional development, with a strong emphasis on the transfer of knowledge, skills, and technologies in which Brazil is recognized as a global leader,” said H.E. Vieira.

Professor João Bosco Monte, President of IBRAF, added:“The YTTP employs a range of tailored professional development strategies that address the specific needs of African nations. By leveraging Brazil's expertise in key industries, we ensure that participants gain not only technical knowledge but also practical skills that can drive meaningful change in their communities. This initiative represents a commitment to sustainable development through capacity-building, equipping young professionals with the tools to transform local economies. This is a remarkable example of how targeted training can unlock new economic opportunities and strengthen agricultural value chains.”

In addition, Angolan Minister of External Relations, His Excellency Teté António, highlighted the significance of the program for Angola's long-term agricultural goals, emphasizing the role of international partnerships in achieving sustainable development. "This project aligns with the Angolan government's strategy for food security and sovereignty, while also addressing broader development needs through agriculture. The collaboration with Brazil and the United Arab Emirates strengthens Angola's capacity to modernize its agricultural sector, leveraging international expertise to create lasting impact. The program reinforces Angola's role as a gateway for initiatives that promote scientific knowledge and sustainable development."

His Excellency M'bala Fernandes, Guinea-Bissau's Ambassador in Brazil, also emphasized the importance of the initiative:“Cashew is not just an agricultural product for Guinea-Bissau - it is a pillar of our economy and a symbol of our resilience. Strengthening this sector requires investment in local production and the development of a processing industry. The United Arab Emirates maintains a strong diplomatic relationship with Guinea-Bissau, and its participation in the Youth Technical Training Program, in partnership with the Brazil Africa Institute, is a significant step toward enhancing Guinea-Bissau's cashew production and competitiveness in the international market.”

First introduced at the 2024 African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, this edition of the YTTP is committed to training 1,000 young Africans by the end of 2025, empowering the next generation of agricultural professionals to drive economic growth and innovation in their respective countries.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.