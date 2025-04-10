African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Held A Fruitful Meeting With H.E. Dr. Mohamed Omar Gad, Ambassador Of The Arab Republic Of Egypt To Ethiopia & Permanent Representative To The African Union (AU)

The Chairperson of the AU Commission, H.E. @ymahmoudali, held a fruitful meeting with H.E. Dr. Mohamed Omar Gad, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Ethiopia&Permanent Representative to the AU. Ambassador Gad conveyed a message of goodwill from his government&reaffirmed Egypt's steadfast support for the Chairperson's leadership.

The discussions focused on advancing the AU institutional reform agenda, with particular emphasis on strengthening the Union's financial autonomy, exploring innovative approaches to assessed contributions,&ensuring predictable&sustainable funding for African-led peace support operations.

They also discussed the convening of the High-Level Retreat for AU and UN envoys in Cairo later this year.

The Chairperson commended Egypt's leadership, its commitment to regional multilateralism, and its constructive contributions to the mandate of the AU including in the areas of peacekeeping and institutional reform efforts.

