African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Met With H.E. Mohamed Salem Al-Rashedi, The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador To Ethiopia

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. @ymahmoudali, met with H.E. Mohamed Salem Al-Rashedi, the UAE Ambassador to Ethiopia, to explore ways to further deepen collaboration between the African Union and the United Arab Emirates. They discussed enhancing UAE investments in key sectors across Africa, and the Chairperson requested for the UAE's support for AU-led peace and stabilisation initiatives.

Ambassador Al-Rashedi reaffirmed the UAE's continued commitment to AU-UAE cooperation and conveyed a formal invitation from his government for the Chairperson to visit the UAE.

