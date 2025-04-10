Tahawwur Rana's Extradition: Delhi JLN Metro Station's Gate Number 2 Closed, Public Movement Restricted

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amid key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks Tahawwur Hussain Rana all set to top arrive India on Thursday evening and to be brought at the NIA headquarters in Delhi once he lands, Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Metro Station's gate number 2 has been closed and public movement around the area has been restricted as part of precautionary measures, reported PTI.

Rana is being brought to India on a special US aircraft, a Gulfstream G550, after the US Supreme Court rejected his final appeal against extradition.

A Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) spokesperson said, "Gate No. 2 of the JLN Metro Station, the one closest to the NIA building, will remain closed as a precaution."

The gate will remain closed till further orders from the Delhi Police, he also said.

However, metro train services will continue as usual and all other entry and exit points at the station will remain open for commuters, the spokesperson added.

Who is Tahawwur Hussain Rana?

Rana is a Pakistani-Canadian national, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks . He is known to have links to Pakistan's Army and its Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

He is a co-conspirator of the November 2008 terrorist attack in Mumbai and the first of nine named accused in a chargesheet filed by the NIA in December 2011 as part of its probe into the 26/11 terror attack.

He will also undergo a trial at a special NIA court in Delhi. His case will be heard at the Patiala House Court.

After the US Supreme Court dismissed Rana's emergency application on 1 April 2025, he is being extradited to India. Decurity around the Patiala House Court, where a special NIA judge will hear the matter, was beefed up.

With agency inputs.