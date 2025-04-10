Trade War: As Donald Trump Pauses Reciprocal Tariffs, 15 Countries Line Up To Make Their Own Deals

MENAFN - Live Mint) The United States government is in talks with 15 different countries about changing or reducing tariffs (which are taxes on imported goods). These countries have made proposals or deals they hope the US will agree to, Kevin Hassett, an economic adviser to the White House, said on Thursday, April 10. He added that the US was close deals with some of the countries.

The Trump official said that the US is studying and considering these offers to see if they're good enough to bring to President Trump for a final decision.

“USTR has informed us that there are maybe 15 countries now that have made explicit offers that we're studying and considering and deciding whether they're good enough to present the president,” Kevin Hassett said.

The US began considering offers from 15 countries on tariff agreements after Donald Trump surprised everyone by pausing tariffs for most countries – possibly encouraging them to try making their own deals with the US amid a trade war which has erased billions of dollars from world market .

Kevin Hassett said principals in the administration's trade policy would meet at the White House later on Thursday to“make sure that the countries that are most important for getting this to the finish line are the countries that we bring in first.”

He said he expected a lot of movement on trade deals in the next three or four weeks amid the changes in the trade policy of the United States and retaliation from others.

“This is a really, really fast process now that's not beginning today or yesterday. It began long before,” the US official said, adding,“There's a big inventory of deals that are right close to the finish line.”

Donald Trump's turnabout – pausing reciprocal tariffs – followed the most intense episode of financial market volatility since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With Reuters inputs)