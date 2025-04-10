403
Billionaire Bill Ackman Says China Now Isolated After Trump's Decision To Lower Tariffs
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Billionaire Bill Ackman, CEO of Pershing Square Capital, said on Thursday China was now isolated and other US trading partners were lining up to make deals after President Donald Trump reversed of his sweeping tariff decision.
In a post on social media platform X, Ackman said: "Time is not China's friend as every US corporation with a supply chain based in China is seeking to move it to countries that are likely to make favorable tariff deals with the United States."
On Wednesday, Trump said he would temporarily lower the hefty tariffs he had imposed on dozens of countries.
