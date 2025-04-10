Delhi, Noida Get Surprise Rains, Relief From Heatwave More On The Way, Predicts IMD

MENAFN - Live Mint) With an early heatwave gripping Delhi and the NCR, unexpected rains brought much-needed relief to residents on Thursday, April 10, with India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more showers on the way.

Delhi, Noida and the NCR areas first were struck with a sand-storm followed by a surprise, heavy and quick rain, bringing respite from the hot days that were predicted by the IMD .

Videos and pictures emerging on the social media showed heavy showers ramming the national capital as people continue with their daily lives.

Earlier, the IMD had predicted light to moderate rain, accompanied by light thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, in several parts of Delhi later on Thursday evening.

Thursday's minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 25.9°C - nearly six degrees above normal - making it the warmest April night in the past three years, according to IMD data. In comparison, April 2022 saw a slightly higher minimum of 26.2°C, while in both 2023 and 2024, temperatures never reached the 25-degree mark.

Humidity levels in the capital on Thursday ranged between 55% and 30% throughout the day, the IMD reported.

The weather department has said that more rains are likely in Delhi, Noida and other NCR areas on Friday, April 11.

For Friday, the weather office has forecast thunderstorm with rain, with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 37 degrees Celsius, and the minimum around 24 degrees Celsius.

The monitoring stations at Ridge and Ayanagar recorded heatwave conditions on Thursday, with the maximum temperature settling at 40.9 degrees celsius and 40.2 degrees celsius, respectively, according to the IMD.

The city's primary weather station at Safdarjung recorded a high of 39.6 degrees celsius, 4.5 notches above normal, while Palam reported 39.1 degrees Celsius, and Lodhi Road 39.6 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

(With agency inputs)