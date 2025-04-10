Donald Trump's Deportations Ruin Indian Students' American Dream, Many Start Exploring Other Avenues

MENAFN - Live Mint) There is hardly any doubt that immigrants are not having an easy time in the US. Ever since Donald Trump took over as the US president on January 20, 2025, the American government has deported a large number of foreign nationals including those from India.

Since January, America has deported a total of 682 Indians . While a majority of them entered the country illegally, the US government has reportedly revoked a number of student visas , some of them for staging a protest on the campus against Israel.

Over 300 student visas have been revoked, a CNN report says as the US government expands reasons for deportation. For minor offences like shoplifting and speeding, students are being sent back, states another media report. Some international students decided to self-deport after their visas were revoked. One such self-deportation of an Indian student who is studying at an Ivy League school came into prominence after US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem shared the update on the X platform.

The introduction of a Bill which proposes to scrap the optional practical training (OPT) for international students is seen as a double whammy of sorts.

Amid these crackdowns and overall anti-immigrant sentiment, there is a 28 per cent drop in Indian students opting for the US this year, the latest data shows.

Experts suggest that a number of reasons are responsible for the change, as the Indian students are feeling disillusioned with American universities.

"Tighter visa scrutiny, lower approval rates, and prolonged processing timelines have added uncertainty to the US education pathway. Combined with the rupee's depreciation against the dollar, the overall cost of studying in the US has become a key deterrent for many Indian families," says Rozy Efzal, Co-Founder and Director of Invest4Edu.

Ritesh Jain, co-founder of LaunchED Global, elaborates that the drop in number shows students' changing priorities.“Stricter visa guidelines, additional scrutiny during interviews, and processing delays are all major contributors to this decline. Middle-class families are becoming increasingly concerned about affordability on account of the rising cost of studying in the US,” he says.

“Students and their families have also become more cautious due to post-study work unfamiliarity, particularly with regard to the H-1B visa process and job market swings. These days, the anticipated return on investment, socio-economic dynamics, and safety concerns are important deciding factors,” he adds.

Besides America, Indian students are exploring other alternatives such as Australia, Germany and France.

Ritesh Jain asserts that Indian students are contemplating other destinations such as the UK, Australia, Ireland, Germany and France, which offers affordable and quality education, smooth visa process as well as favourable post- study work visa policies.

France now offers a five-year post-study work visa for international students from India. This announcement was made after PM Narendra Modi went on a two-day visit to French capital in July 2023.

Germany has now become a sought-after destination for Indian students, with enrollment rising by 49 per cent between 2023 and 2024, says Sachin Jain, Country Manager, ETS India and South Asia.

“Affordable tuition, many English-taught programmes, and globally respected STEM offerings are major draws, but equally important is Germany's long-term outlook: 45 per cent of international graduates continue to live and work there even a decade after arriving,” he explains.