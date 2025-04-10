Chinese Troll Americans On Social Media After Donald Trump Imposes 125% Tariff On Asian Country, Watch AI Videos

MENAFN - Live Mint) With Donald Trump imposing a punishing 125 per cent tariff on Chinese goods and China warning that American tariffs go 'against the whole world', social media have started trolling the US administration's move.

Chinese social media users have taken the US-China trade war online, and started posting videos and memes, mocking the US over its“liberation day” tariffs against China.

Most of the videos and images posted on internet are AI (artificial intelligence) based, depicting overweight Americans labouring in a garment factory and assembling mobile phones in an assembly plant.

The best part is all the videos and images are accompanied by sombre Chinese music and concludes with the MAGA slogan“Make America Great Again”.

One wrote,“Viral AI Clip Shows 'Trump' Sewing in China After Tariffs Hit”

Aniother said,“China continues to roast the US with AI videos.”

A third commented,“China released an AI generated propoganda video that attempts to dissuade wanting American manufacturing by comparing those future factories to Chinese sweatshops..”

How Chinese government reacted on US tariffs?

Speaking to reporters, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said, as AFP quoted, "The US tariffs seriously damage the rules-based multilateral trading system, and seriously impact the stability of the global economic order."

“If the US side truly wants to resolve issues through dialogue and negotiation, it should show an attitude of equality, respect, and mutual benefit. If the US side disregards the interests of the two countries and the international community and insists on waging a tariff war and a trade war, China's response will continue to the end,” Lin said.

"This is a blatant act that goes against the will of the world and goes against the whole world," he added.

With agency inputs.