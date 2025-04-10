FASTSIGNS® NAMED A TOP 100 FRANCHISE FOR WOMEN BY FRANCHISE BUSINESS REVIEW

Independent Survey Shows Female Franchise Owners Are Highly Satisfied with FASTSIGNS' Performance

CARROLLTON, Texas, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS® , the leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchise, has been recognized by Franchise Business Review as a 2025 Top Franchise for Women . Only 100 brands were named to the annual list of award winners.

"The women who make up the FASTSIGNS network are truly remarkable," said Mark Jameson, chief development officer of Propelled Brands. "It's an honor to see them recognized, especially since this award is based on feedback from our own franchisees. At FASTSIGNS, our culture is built around inclusivity, and we are proud to recruit and empower exceptional women to pursue business ownership."

Franchise Business Review, a research firm that conducts independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only ratings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of top franchises semi-annually in its Guide to Today's Top Franchises , as well as industry reports throughout the year that highlight research on the top franchises in specific sectors.

FASTSIGNS was among 350 franchise brands, representing nearly 9,000 female franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research on the Top Franchises for Women. FASTSIGNS' franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including leadership, training & support, financial opportunity, and work/life balance.

"Franchising is a fantastic option for women seeking business ownership on a full or part-time basis," said Michelle Rowan, president and COO of Franchise Business Review. "With so many franchise opportunities to choose from, it's critical to do in-depth research to understand how satisfied current female franchise owners are with the training and support, work/life balance, financial opportunity, culture and leadership of any brand they're considering before making an investment. When you look at the brands on this year's list of the Top Franchises for Women, 88% of women said they enjoy being part of their franchise organizations and 3 out of 4 said they would recommend their franchise to others-powerful feedback for women considering the transition to business ownership."

FASTSIGNS' survey data showed the following:



91% of franchisees agree that they enjoy operating this business;

95% of franchisees are likely to recommend this franchise to others; 91% of franchisees agree that they respect their franchisor.

"Opening a FASTSIGNS was an easy decision for our family. After seeing how the business model could complement our existing photography business, we knew it would offer opportunities for growth and flexibility," said Gaby Mullinax, FASTSIGNS multi-unit franchisee in Fullerton and Brea, California. "FASTSIGNS continues to give us the resources we need to keep expanding our business and work towards building a lasting family legacy."

To view FASTSIGNS' recognition, visit FranchiseBusinessReview for the full list of the 2025 Top Franchises for Women .

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS® is the leader in the custom signs and visual solutions industry. With 40 years of experience, FASTSIGNS helps customers bring their vision to life and achieve more than they ever thought possible. As the largest service-oriented business within the Propelled Brands® family, FASTSIGNS spans over 785 independently owned and operated centers across the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, Malta, the Dominican Republic and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®).

FASTSIGNS is frequently recognized for franchisee satisfaction and with awards that include being ranked #1 in its category on ENTREPRENEUR's highly competitive Franchise 500® List in 2025 for the ninth consecutive year, and being named a 2024 Best-in-Category Franchise by Franchise Business Review for the sixth consecutive year.

For more information or to learn about opportunities, visit fastsigns or contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,300 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at . To read our publications, visit .

SOURCE FASTSIGNS International, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED