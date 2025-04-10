Aero Squadron Vodka And Victor Young's Dunamis Premium Spirits Announce Partnership With Folds Of Honor

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This impactful partnership will be officially announced on April 18th at the LECOM Suncoast Classic in Lakewood Ranch, Florida-a premier Korn Ferry Tour professional golf tournament that brings together some of the brightest and best in the world of golf, while uniting the community in celebration and support of meaningful causes. This announcement will coincide with a Folds of Honor Friday ceremony taking place at Lakewood National Golf Club at 1pm.

Through this initiative, a portion of every bottle of Aero Squadron Vodka sold will directly fund Folds of Honor scholarships, creating meaningful pathways for military and first responder families. Additionally, Aero Squadron Vodka is committed to employing as many retired veterans as possible, continuing its mission of "Veterans Serving Veterans," by providing post-service career opportunities.

"Partnering with Folds of Honor is an incredible opportunity to give back to the heroes who have given so much for our freedom," said Victor Young, Founder & CEO of Dunamis Premium Spirits . "As a helicopter pilot, futurist, and leader of multiple high-revenue companies, I've always believed in pushing boundaries and achieving new heights. With Aero Squadron Vodka, we're not just crafting award-winning spirits-we're building a legacy of service, honor, and support for veterans, first responders and their families. Together with Folds of Honor, we are turning sacrifice into opportunity."

"We are grateful to the outstanding team at Dunamis Premium Spirits and their patriotic customers for supporting our mission," said Lt Col Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. "Military service members, first responders and educating their families are clearly important to Dunamis. This life-changing partnership demonstrates that commitment."

Founded in 2007 by Lieutenant Colonel Dan Rooney, a decorated F-16 Viper Fighter Pilot and history's only Fighter Pilot to also be a PGA Golf Professional, Folds of Honor has awarded about 62,000 scholarships totaling nearly $300 million. In 2022, the organization expanded its mission to include first responders, ensuring that police officers, firefighters, EMTs, and paramedics receive the support they deserve.

At Aero Squadron Vodka, our impact is greater together. If you would like to join us in supporting America's military and first responder families, consider buying America's Vodka as a portion of the proceeds will go to the heroes who have given so much for our freedom.

About Victor Young & Aero Squadron Vodka

Victor Young is the Founder & CEO of Dunamis Premium Spirits, a helicopter pilot, futurist, and thought leader for several companies with annual revenues exceeding $5 billion. His passion for excellence and craftsmanship led him to create Aero Squadron Vodka, a premium spirit dedicated to honoring those who serve. With a commitment to quality and purpose, Aero Squadron Vodka is more than just a premium spirit-it's a mission-driven brand dedicated to supporting veterans and first responders. Crafted with honor, serving with purpose.

ABOUT FOLDS OF HONOR

Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of US military service members and first responders who have fallen or been disabled while serving our country and communities. Our educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school and post-graduate work, including a master's degree, doctorate, or professional program. Funds for a second bachelor's degree or trade/technical program certification are also available. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 62,000 scholarships totaling about $290 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 45 percent are minorities. A total of 91 percent of every dollar raised directly funds scholarships. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on Candid. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional. He is currently stationed at Headquarters Air Force Recruiting Service at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship visit foldsofhonor

CONTACT

Jorge Ibarra - VP of Marketing

305-724-7215

[email protected]

SOURCE Dunamis Premium Spirits