From First Day Frenzy To Sustained Success: Capriotti's Sandwich Shops Thrive Across The U.S.

With its unwavering dedication to quality underscored by its signature slow-roasted, hand-pulled turkey, fresh veggies and fan-favorite cheesesteaks, Capriotti's has cultivated a community of fanatics that continues to fuel its growth. Each new store opening has drawn crowds of enthusiastic guests eager to try Capriotti's popular hand-crafted sandwiches, driving same stores sales to record-breaking levels never seen before. Prospective franchisees looking to become a part of a brand that combines strong unit level economics with an authentic, community-driven culture has been attributed as one of the main drivers to these recent successes.

"Record-breaking openings show Capriotti's quality and community-first approach are resonating nationwide."

"At Capriotti's, we are very proud of our support structure for new franchise partners and we while we have always been focused on setting them up for success from day one, we have really upped our game and the results speak for themselves," said David Bloom, Chief Development and Growth Officer at Capriotti's. "That being said, while our support is vitally important, this level of initial success would not be possible without our franchise partners deep ties to their local communities – that is truly the game-changer."

Recent successful new store openings have reached coast-to-coast and continue to prove that there is pent-up demand for the brand in communities across the country. Markets that have seen record-breaking new store openings include:



Rancho Mirage, CA

Rancho Cordova, CA

Star, ID

Abilene, TX

Madison, AL Princeton, NJ

One example of an opening that has far exceeded expectations is the new Capriotti's in Abilene, TX, owned by local entrepreneur Matt Farler. While attending the University of Nevada in Las Vegas, Farler became well-acquainted with the brand and found his favorite sandwich, the Capastrami. Capriotti's became a place where he and his friends would visit often, and following college, it still remained his favorite sandwich shop as he moved around the United States. Wanting to contribute to the Abilene community, Farler knew there was no better business to bring to the area than his favorite sandwich shop; giving locals their first taste of Capriotti's.

"In college, Capriotti's was more than a sandwich shop – it was a place of connection and comfort," said Farler. "Being able to bring the franchise to the people of Abilene for the very first time; to the community that my family and I call home, is life-changing."

New opening success similar to the shop in Abilene has positioned Capriotti's as one of the fastest-growing names in the fast-casual restaurant space, with dozens more openings planned in key markets throughout the year. Upcoming openings slated for the next six months include:



Enfield, CT

Huntsville, AL

Warren, OH

Pearl, MS

Post Falls, ID

Springdale, AR Phoenix, AZ

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's is most famous for its 49-year nightly tradition of in-house slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys and hand-shredding them each morning to feature in various subs. This includes The Bobbie, the shop's acclaimed best-seller, made with homemade turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, and mayo on a soft roll. Capriotti's is backed by a corporate leadership team that offers a continuous support program for franchise partners through online and field programs, which provides significant support for marketing, retail sales, operations, and growth strategies through every stage of their ownership.

For more information on Capriotti's or to find a location nearest to you, please visit . To find out more about Capriotti's franchise opportunities available across the country, visit .

