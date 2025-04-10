123Invent Inventor Develops New Cinema Voting System (SBT-1861)
PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new cinema voting system that would allow viewers to select the outcomes of various scene options," said an inventor, from Vista, Calif., "so I invented the A D V. My design would put viewers in control of the entertainment experience."
The invention provides a new digital cinema presentation system. In doing so, it allows for real-time audience voting regarding the desired outcome of a situation in the movie or show. As a result, it offers a more interactive viewing experience, and it enhances entertainment. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for movie theaters, households, etc.
The A D V invention is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Ellis Twine at 619-414-0095 or email [email protected] .
