KCIC Announces The Release Of Its Annual Asbestos Litigation Year In Review Report

WASHINGTON, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KCIC, a Washington, D.C.-based consultancy, today announced the release of its annual Asbestos Litigation Year in Review report, offering a comprehensive analysis of asbestos-related personal injury litigation through the end of 2024.

The report provides a detailed examination of asbestos filings in 2024, along with multi-year trends that illustrate how the litigation landscape is evolving. It presents data broken down by disease, jurisdiction, and plaintiff firm, while also offering deeper insights into plaintiff demographics such as gender, age, and types of alleged exposure-including direct vs. indirect and occupational vs. non-occupational exposures. Notably, this year's report features a more comprehensive analysis of talc lawsuits, with a particular focus on the prevalence of cosmetic talc.

Megan Burns , Managing Director at KCIC, commented, "Our annual reports continue to be valuable resources for tracking key trends in asbestos litigation. This year, we're particularly excited to share more in-depth analysis of talc lawsuits. With rising interest in this emerging area of litigation, we know stakeholders are eager for data-driven insights."

To download the 2024 Asbestos Litigation: Year in Review report, and for more information about KCIC, please visit . For inquiries about the report, please contact Megan Burns at [email protected] .

SOURCE KCIC

