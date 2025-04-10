123Invent Inventor Develops New Storage Rack For Silicone Or Mastic Tubes (BRA-8015)

PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new device for storing silicone or mastic tubes," said an inventor, from Gundagai, NSW, Australia, "so I invented the P M DEVICE. My design ensures tubes are properly stored, and it would be easy to use for electricians, plumbers, and people in similar fields."

The invention provides an improved way to store silicone or mastic tubes. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional storage methods. As a result, it increases convenience and storage capabilities. Additionally, the invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for handymen, electricians, plumbers, and individuals who work in related fields.

The P M DEVICE is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Phillip Mc Inerney at 043-844- 1379 or email [email protected].

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED