Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Travel Bottle For Perfume (NPL-508)

PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better travel bottle option for perfume that would be easy to refill and reuse," said an inventor, from Ave Maria, Fla., "so I invented the AUTO PUMP. My design would serve as a space-saving alternative to carrying original perfume bottles while traveling, which can be bulky."

The invention provides an improved bottle for perfume. In doing so, it would ease the task of transporting perfume while traveling. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also helps prevent hassles and leaks. The invention features a portable and refillable design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for travelers.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-NPL-508, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

