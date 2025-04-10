Lawyers And AI Unite To Uphold Justice With The Malta AI Declaration 2025 The Use Of AI

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

As a legacy of the 24th Commonwealth Law Conference 2025 Malta, the Commonwealth Lawyers Association has today adopted a Declaration on the use of AI.

With“Commonwealth Lawyers – fit for the future!” as the overarching conference theme and a call to action, the CLA recognises that the use of AI is one of the key challenges for Commonwealth lawyers, who face the future with a responsibility to ensure that the use of AI technologies aligns with professional and ethical duties and international frameworks.

Presented by the CLA's Legal Technology Committee, the CLA resolved to adopt the Declaration which emphasises accessibility, transparency and sustainability for people and planet and which will provide a framework for the future development of accompanying positional papers.

Amirali Nasir, CLA Council member and co-convener of the CLA Legal Technology Committee said” This is an important declaration affirming the fundamental principles governing all aspects of law and life.

