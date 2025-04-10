Numerator Launches 20,000 Canadian Household Static Panel With Unmatched Data Standards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Highly Engaged Panelists Submit 30+ Trips Monthly Across All Channels, Powering Deep Insights into Loyalty, Switching, and Seasonal Behavior

CHICAGO, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a leading data and tech company serving the market research space with proprietary first-party consumer data, has announced the expansion of its Canadian OmniPanel to 20,000 static consumers. This marks its third consecutive year of panel growth, reflecting a 66% increase in static panel size since the Canadian OmniPanel launched in 2020. The expansion aligns with Numerator's panel growth in the U.S., with both expanded panels going live today and strengthening Numerator's leadership in delivering the most accurate view of natural consumer buying behavior across North America.

Numerator's consumer app, Receipt Hog, has over 70,000 active users in Canada, from which 20,000 static panelists who most closely align to the Canadian census are selected. These panelists are incentivized to share shopping data through Receipt Hog, which simplifies the process of capturing and submitting shopping trips from online and physical retailers. Notably, two-thirds of static panelists submit trips digitally, driving higher trip counts and broader market coverage. Industry-leading participation rates enable Numerator to maintain the highest panelist standards in Canada, requiring at least one trip submission per month for 12 consecutive months. On average, panelists far exceed this threshold, submitting more than 30 trips per month.

"At Numerator, we understand that manufacturers and retailers require both scale and high-quality data to drive strategic decisions," said Sean Martin, General Manager, Canada. "But we believe quality should never be sacrificed for scale. That's why we select only the most qualified 20,000 panelists to power our industry-leading Insights platform. More than half of these panelists bring with them 36 consecutive months of longitudinal history, allowing us to analyze brand loyalty, switching trends, and anticipate market shifts to support smarter strategic decisions."

About Numerator:

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 5,800 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands' manufacturers are Numerator clients.

