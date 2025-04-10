Male Hypogonadism Market Forecast Report And Company Analysis 2025-2034 Featuring Abbvie, Bayer, Eli Lilly, Endo, Ferring, Perrigo, Pfizer, Sanofi, Teva, And Viatris

Dublin, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Male Hypogonadism Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Male Hypogonadism Market was valued at USD 4 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 5.2%

A key factor fueling this growth is the increasing number of aging men experiencing hormonal changes that require medical intervention. Additionally, improved healthcare infrastructure and supportive regulatory frameworks are making advanced therapies more accessible. Ongoing research and development efforts are enhancing treatment efficacy, ensuring better patient outcomes and long-term adherence to prescribed therapies. Healthcare providers are increasingly focusing on innovative solutions to manage testosterone deficiency, leading to a surge in treatment adoption worldwide.

North America continues to be a leading regional market, generating USD 1.8 billion in revenue in 2024 and expected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2034. The U.S. accounted for the largest share, contributing USD 1.6 billion in 2023. The rising number of aging men dealing with hormonal deficiencies is a major driver of market demand in this region. Strict regulatory standards ensure the availability of high-quality, safe, and effective therapies.

Additionally, growing awareness campaigns, increased healthcare spending, and advancements in medical research are supporting market expansion. As healthcare providers prioritize patient-centric treatment approaches, innovative therapies and stringent quality control measures will continue to shape the market landscape, ensuring improved outcomes for individuals affected by testosterone deficiency.

Testosterone replacement therapy remains the dominant treatment approach, generating USD 3.2 billion in revenue in 2024. This segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% through 2034, supported by the growing acceptance of hormone therapy and easier access to treatment options. Testosterone replacement helps restore normal hormone levels, improving sexual function, muscle mass, mood, and overall well-being. The availability of different administration routes, including injectables, topical gels, and oral formulations, ensures that patients can choose a treatment that aligns with their lifestyle and medical needs. Favorable reimbursement policies and insurance coverage have also played a pivotal role in driving market expansion, encouraging pharmaceutical companies to invest in research and innovation.

Based on the route of administration, the market is segmented into injectable, topical, and oral therapies. Injectable testosterone therapies accounted for a 55.3% market share, reaching USD 2.2 billion in 2024. These treatments are widely preferred for their ability to maintain stable hormone levels, preventing fluctuations that could cause mood swings, fatigue, and libido issues. Physicians favor injectable formulations due to their precision in dosage adjustments, allowing for personalized treatment plans that optimize hormone levels while minimizing potential side effects. As a result, patient adherence to these therapies remains high, further strengthening market growth.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast



Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:

