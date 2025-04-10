TAB Bank Doubling Down On ‘Building Value In All We Do’ In 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Focus on building value supports continuing mission to unlock dreams with bold financial solutions that lift and empower individuals and businesses nationwide

OGDEN, Utah, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank is forging ahead in 2025 with a sharper commitment to all stakeholders by updating its vision to: building value in all we do. This renewed focus underscores a relentless pursuit of excellence in customer service, talent development and operational efficiency.

“Building value in all we do”

This philosophy serves as the nucleus for all bank decisions and activities, ranging from marketing campaigns to portfolio acquisitions. In business decisions, TAB Bank focuses on long-term investments with the highest potential to benefit customers, stakeholders and the bank. TAB Bank believes this new vision will better support the bank's mission of,“Unlocking dreams with bold financial solutions that lift and empower.” TAB's vision and mission stand on three strategic tenets: Exceptional Customer Experience, Extraordinary People and Excellent Operations.

Exceptional customer experience

TAB Bank creates a customer-focused culture by listening to customers through multiple channels, including surveys, online reviews, and focus groups; analyzing and publishing that feedback to the entire bank; and creating product-level action plans that drive improved customer experiences.

Extraordinary people

The bank works to create an environment where employees thrive by recruiting mission-driven team members; utilizing internal and external programs to enhance and evolve employees' skills; and fostering an engaging work environment that rewards creativity, collaboration and adaptability.

Excellent operations

TAB Bank invests in operational excellence to generate positive outcomes for all stakeholders. Everything the bank does is to promote safety and soundness to ensure long term sustainability. TAB's focus on optimization enables the bank to grow and scale with our clients.

A Year of Milestones: TAB Bank's Recent Achievements

Through these three strategic tenets, TAB Bank has achieved multiple successes over the past year that include products, systems, operational procedures and regulatory improvement, as follows:



Named a Top 10 Best Online Bank for 2025 by GOBankingRates.

Launched TAB Spend , a cutting-edge rewards checking account that offers customers two ways to compound their cash: high-yield interest and cash back rewards on everyday purchases.

Rebranded their high-yield savings account, TAB Save , offering one of the nation's highest interest rates for savings accounts.

Doubled the size of its small business lending portfolio in two years.

Issued $65 million in community development loans, investments and grants.

Expanded community involvement through employee volunteer programs supporting various organizations such as United Way, Family Support Center, Habitat for Humanity, Enable, Weber State University Wildcat MicroFund, and Ogden Rescue Mission.

Donated more than 1,500 Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) qualified service hours.

Achieved customer service NPS scores in the top 93rd percentile of the banking industry.

Received an FDIC“satisfactory rating” in keeping with the bank's significant history of outstanding CRA ratings throughout the 25+ year life of the bank. Revamped the technology strategy with an emphasis to make the bank's systems more modular and meet the needs of clients.

“For more than 25 years, TAB Bank has been driven to empower our customers to achieve their goals, said Austin Strong, CEO of TAB Bank.“As we enter 2025, we're doubling down on our key tenets-building value through exceptional customer service, extraordinary people and excellent operations-that bring our vision to life. We're excited for what's ahead for the bank and its customers.”

About TAB Bank

At TAB Bank , our mission is to unlock dreams with bold financial solutions that empower individuals and businesses nationwide. We are committed to making financial success accessible to everyone through our innovative banking products. Our dedication drives us to continuously improve, ensuring that we meet the evolving needs of our clients with excellence and agility. For more than 25 years, we have remained steadfast in offering tailored, technology-enabled solutions designed to simplify and enhance the banking experience.

For more information about how we can help you achieve your financial dreams, visit .

Trevor Morris

Director of Marketing

801-624-5172

...