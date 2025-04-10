Salmonella Testing And Treatment Market Projected To Reach US$3.032 Billion By 2030 At A Significant CAGR Of 6.28%

The salmonella testing and treatment market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.28% from US$2.236 billion in 2025 to US$3.032 billion by 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the salmonella testing and treatment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.28% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$3.032 billion by 2030.The Salmonella Testing And Treatment Market has been experiencing a significant surge in demand as the number of reported cases of salmonella infections continues to rise. According to recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there has been a 42% increase in salmonella infections in the United States in the past year. This has led to a growing need for effective testing and treatment options, driving the growth of the market.Salmonella is a type of bacteria that can cause food poisoning in humans. It is commonly found in raw or undercooked poultry, eggs, and meat, as well as in contaminated fruits and vegetables. Symptoms of salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps, and can last for several days. In severe cases, it can lead to hospitalization and even death. With the recent rise in cases, there is a growing concern for public health and a need for improved testing and treatment methods.The Salmonella Testing And Treatment Market offers a range of products and services, including diagnostic tests, antibiotics , and vaccines. The market is expected to see significant growth in the coming years. This growth can be attributed to the increasing awareness about food safety and the need for early detection and treatment of salmonella infections. Additionally, advancements in technology have led to the development of more accurate and efficient testing methods, further driving the market growth.The rise in salmonella infections has also prompted government agencies and healthcare organizations to take action. The CDC has issued guidelines for preventing and treating salmonella infections, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has implemented stricter regulations for food safety. These measures, along with the growth of the Salmonella Testing And Treatment Market, aim to reduce the number of salmonella cases and improve public health.As the demand for effective testing and treatment options for salmonella infections continues to grow, the Salmonella Testing and Treatment Market is expected to see significant expansion. Access sample report or view details:As a part of the report, the major players operating in the salmonella testing and treatment market that have been covered are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Gold Standard Diagnostics, Romer Labs, BD, Pfizer Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., among others.The market analytics report segments the salmonella testing and treatment market as follows:.By Testing MethodoCulture-based MethodsoMolecular-based MethodsoImmunoassay.By Treatment MethodoAntibiotic TreatmentoSupportive CareoVaccinationoOthers.By End-UseroFood IndustryoHealthcareoAgriculture and Animal HusbandryoOthers.By Geography.North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoUnited KingdomoGermanyoFranceoSpainoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoOthers.Asia PacificoChinaoJapanoSouth KoreaoAustraliaoIndiaoIndonesiaoThailandoOthersCompanies Profiled:.Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc..Merck KGaA.Gold Standard Diagnostics.Romer Labs.BD.Pfizer Inc..Agilent Technologies Inc..Eurofins Scientific.QIAGEN.Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 