Police Attaches Property Worth ₹3.47 Crores In UAPA Case In Central Kashmir's Ganderbal

The property, according to police, belongs to three individuals, who have illegally exfiltrated to Pakistan for obtaining illegal Arms and Ammunition training.

A police spokesman in a statement issued to the news agency-Kashmir News Observer (KNO) said that the order was passed by court of Additional Session Judge Ganderbal vide Case FIR No.48/2009 U/S 13 ULAP Act of Police Station Kheerbawani.

“The three individuals whose properties were attached belonged to Firdous Ahmad Wani S/O Late Gh Ahmad Wani R/O Treesa Safapora, Mohd Ramzan Bhat S/O Late Gh Rasool Bhat R/O Batpora Safapora and Mohd Ayoub Ganie S/O Late Gh Rasool Ganie R/O Pahlipora Safapora,” police said.

It alos said that the decisive step is part of ongoing efforts to act tough against individuals who are falling under the purview of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

“This showcases the unhindered efforts of Ganderbal Police against elements involved in activities detrimental to public safety and national security. The action sends a strong message about the zero-tolerance approach of Ganderbal Police and acts as a deterrent,” the spokesman said.

