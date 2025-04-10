Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Descartes Systems Group

Descartes Systems Group


2025-04-10 10:14:41
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:45 AM EST - Descartes Systems Group : Announced that the Descartes Air MessagingTM solution has streamlined the transmission of air shipment data according to the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) ONE Record messaging standard. Descartes Systems Group shares T are trading down $0.76 at $144.26.

MENAFN10042025000212011056ID1109414508

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search