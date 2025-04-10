Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:55 AM EST - Stella-Jones Inc. : Today announced the appointment of Wesley Bourland as Senior Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer, effective April 14. Stella-Jones Inc. shares T are trading down $1.04 at $64.79.

