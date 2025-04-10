Azerbaijan, UK Deepen Energy Cooperation

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Parviz Shahbazov, held a meeting with Fergus Auld, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Azerbaijan.

According to Azernews , the meeting focused on strengthening bilateral energy cooperation, advancing green energy initiatives, promoting interconnector projects in the field of hydrogen strategy, and preparing for the upcoming session of the Intergovernmental Commission.

The sides engaged in a broad exchange of views regarding these strategic areas and also discussed a number of other issues of mutual interest.