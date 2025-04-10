Russia Unable To Impose Demands Regarding Ukrainian Army Size Deputy Chief Of Zelensky's Office

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The aggressor state, Russia, will definitely not dictate to Ukraine the conditions regarding the size of the Armed Forces the country should have.

This was stated in an interview with Reuters by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa, Ukrinform reports.

“This is a principled position of Ukraine - no one, and certainly not the aggressor country Russia, will dictate to Ukraine what kind of armed forces Ukraine should have,” he said.

Earlier, Russian leader Vladimir Putin said he sought to have Ukraine limit the size of its forces.

According to Palisa, a well-trained Ukrainian Army will become the best security guarantee for Kyiv against new Russian attacks if and when a ceasefire or peace agreement has been reached.

: 10-12 countries ready to join 'coalition of the willing

“I can guess what the Russian Federation is guided by - maybe they want to prepare, to make it easier for themselves in the future, but no. Our task is to learn the lessons (of the past) well,” added the Deputy Head of the Presidential Office.

In addition to maintaining a strong Ukrainian Army, Palisa stressed the importance of security guarantees from Kyiv's American and European partners, which could help deter future Russian attacks.

Among other things, Palisa expects Russia to intensify its attacks later this month and in May.

The deputy head of the Office said that, in his opinion, Russia will focus its offensive on Pokrovsk, but may also go on offensive toward Kupiansk and Lyman, and in the area of ​​Novopavlivka (Zaporizhzhia region).

Zelensky: Final decision on military contingent deployment in Ukraine to be made within month

“The absolute priority, in my opinion, will now be on the Pokrovsk direction,” said Palis.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that“the strength and size of the Ukrainian Army will always remain a key guarantee of our security.”

In January, Zelensky said today Ukraine has a 880,000-strong Army.