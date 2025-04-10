Ukraine Downs Almost 100 Ballistic Missiles, 40 Kinzhals Since Invasion Air Force

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Air Force has shot down about 100 Russian ballistic missiles and 40 air ballistic Kinzhal missiles over the three years of Russia's full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Yuriy Ihnat, head of the communications department at the Air Force Command, who spoke on national television, Ukrinform saw.

AFU shot down 85 enemy, another 49 vanish from radar

"Over the three years of the full-scale invasion, if we speak of cruise missiles, 2,400 Kh-101 and Kalibr missiles and about 100 Iskander-K missiles have been shot down. As for ballistic missiles, we have 97 Iskander missiles downed to date, including KN-23 missiles among them, and we have 40 Kinzhal missiles downed," Ihnat said.

He added that ballistic missiles are currently only be intercepted by Patriot systems.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ihnat previously stated that the Russian army is constantly modernizing its military hardware, including ballistic missiles, and this makes it difficult for Ukrainian air defense to counter these weapons.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine