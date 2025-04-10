Russia Spinning Hoax Report Of“Protests” In Ukraine With Demands For“Peace On Any Terms”

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian propaganda is spreading on TikTok fake reports on alleged rallies going on in Ukraine where activists demand to“stop the war” and agree to“peace on any terms”.

That's according to the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council, Ukrinform reports.

“The Center is seeing another Russian disinformation campaign in the media space, aimed at destabilizing Ukraine from within. First of all, fake stories about alleged protests in Ukraine with demands to 'stop the war' and agree to 'peace on any terms', as well as calls to join these protests, are spreading primarily on the TikTok social network. At the same time, videos are used from Kyiv rallies, which were actually held in support of Ukrainian prisoners of war – they were doctored with third-party audio tracks with chants such as 'no to war', etc.,” the report says.

The watchdog emphasized that by spreading such hoax reports, Russia is trying to provoke a split among Ukrainian and undermine our country from within.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the editor of the awareness campaign to counter disinformation "On the Other Side of the News" Serhiy Odarenko, in a comment to Ukrinform, said that the number of fake stories on social media, generated by artificial intelligence, has recently increased significantly. Images prevail over text, he noted.